Oman Air moves both flights toTerminal 4 at London Heathrow

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air is delighted to announce that both of its daily Muscat to London flights will arrive at and depart from Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport from January 31, 2017.

Currently the twice daily Oman Air flights operate from Terminals 3 and 4; the presence at just one terminal at one of the world’s busiest airports will further enhance the guest experience on one of Oman Air’s flagship routes.

Terminal 4 offers visitors a world class shopping experience with retail shops, book stores, electrical outlets, souvenir shops and much more. Oman Air passengers using Terminal 4 will continue to have usage of the designated lounge providing premium passengers state of the art facilities prior to their flight.

Oman Air’s first service between Muscat and London was launched in 2007. This service departs Muscat at 14.00 and will now arrive at Heathrow Terminal 4 at 18.20. Return flights will depart Heathrow Terminal 4 at 20.15 and arrive in Muscat the following morning at 07.35. The second service, launched earlier this year, flies through the night, departing Muscat at 01.25 and arriving in London Heathrow Terminal 4 at 06.30. Return flights depart Heathrow Terminal 4 at 08.25 and arrive in Muscat at 18.55. All timings quoted are local timings.

The double daily flights between Muscat and London offer superb connectivity on the North Atlantic, with major cities in the USA and Canada in reach with short connection times at London Heathrow.