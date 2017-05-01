Oman Air launches new daily flight from Muscat to Manchester

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman,celebrates the launch of its new daily flight WY105 from Muscat to Manchester today, 1 May, 2017. The new service will depart Muscat at 14.00 hrs daily and arrive in Manchester at 19.05 hrs. The return flight will be from Manchester at 20.45 hrs arriving in Muscat at 07.20 hrs the next day.

The inaugural flight departed from Muscat after a cake cutting ceremony attended by the CEO of Oman Air, a host of high ranking dignitaries and the Oman Air senior management team and media. Upon arrival in Manchester, the flight was greeted by the Lord Mayor of Manchester and other senior Manchester Airport officials.

The daily flight to Manchester, operated by an A33o-200,is Oman Air’s third daily frequency to the UK and will further boost the already strong political, economic and social links between the two countries. As well as being the only direct service between Muscat and Manchester in the north of England, the flight will open up easy access to Oman Air’s outstanding range of destinations for customers from both Muscat and Manchester with over 27 destinations having connectivity inside of three hours in both directions.

Manchester is one of the UK’s most dynamic cities; youthful, diverse and bursting with character. Manchester city centre is jam-packed with unique and eclectic restaurants, cafes, shops, museums, galleries and hotels and is also home to an historic university.

The new flight signals the latest move in the airline’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion and boosts Oman’s connection to the UK an important trading partner.