Oman Air launches its Corporate Social Responsibility Guide

MUSCAT: Under the theme of “building a brighter future, together”, Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, launches its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy focusing on supporting a range of sectors including SMEs, environmental protection, tourism and education.

The strategy will also help people with special needs as well as contributing to voluntary initiatives and comes with the stated aim of boosting the development of a sustainable society through investing in various public institutions for the foreseeable future. Interacting and communicating with all social groups will be of paramount importance as Oman Air implements their CSR strategy which demonstrates the airlines commitment to society.

The CSR strategy of Oman Air aims to demonstrate best practice by creating a safe working environment in which to achieve excellence and success in the aviation sector whilst remaining in line with the airline’s ambitious plans for development and expansion.

The strategy includes creating a team to manage, implement and measure the impact on society of the CSR initiatives. In addition it also focuses on the tourism sector as well as all levels of the education and academic arenas. Each initiative will be tailored to different social groups, aiming to achieve maximum effect and impact.

A team will be created to handle all the voluntary CSR initiatives, benefitting society through encouraging hard work within an environmental and healthy framework.

Oman Air has always been a firm supporter of SME’ s and believes strongly in their valuable role at all levels of the commercial and tourism sectors.

Oman Air has already announced a range of CSR initiatives as the airline is committed to providing optimum support to social insurance families and those with special needs. Working in close co-ordination with the Ministry of Social Development, Oman Air has pledged to deliver a range of projects which provide assistance to eligible citizens to assist them in achieving their full potential within society. This also includes those with special needs who may be travelling for medical treatment and educational purposes.