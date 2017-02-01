Oman Air increases weekly capacity to India

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman is growing its capacity to India whereby it will increase its weekly frequencies from 126 to 161 flights per week between Oman and its 11 destinations in India.

The growth in capacity follows the recently signed agreement between the Governments of Oman and India, where both sides agreed to increase the weekly seats.

Effective February onwards, Bombay, Delhi, Calicut and Hyderabad will be operated with 21 weekly flights each, and Lucknow with 14 weekly flights. With this development, Oman Air is flying its multi award winning wide bodied aircraft to select Indian destinations.

Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, Paul Gregorowitsch, commented: “India is a key destination for Oman Air and we are delighted to be offering thousands more guests the opportunity to travel between Oman and India (and beyond). The demand for all 11 of our Indian destinations has always been high and the increased frequencies offer yet more choice and convenience to our guests.Oman Air first launched flights to India in the 1990s and the demand for seats has grown exponentially amongst both business and leisure travellers, not only increasing tourism traffic and revenue but also promoting vital trade agreements between the two countries.

The extended traffic entitlements will give a further boost to the tourism sector, prompting many discerning tourists to visit magnificent Oman as well as India’s beautiful touristic spots. The bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the two countries are even further encouraged.

“I would like to thank the Public Authority of Civil Aviation in Oman and the Indian Government for being so receptive to our proposals as well as our trade partners, travel agencies and sales agents who have all been incredibly supportive and contributed to this growing demand. They have fully endorsed our award winning product and our unique onboard service and hospitality, which help to differentiate Oman Air from the competition.”

This growing commitment in India is part of Oman Air’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion. This has included the delivery of new aircraft and the introduction of a range of exciting new destinations and new products and services which contribute to a seamless passenger experience.

Oman Air’s most recent expansion consolidates its position at the start of 2017 to continue progress towards becoming a successful, sustainable company of the highest quality: “To Become the Best.”