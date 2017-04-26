Oman Air hails successful participation at Arabian Travel Market 2017

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has hailed the success of its participation at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2017, the key travel and tourism event held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 24-27 April. More than 39,000 visitors from various travel sectors, government officials and representatives of local and international media are expected to participate at the event.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Gregorowitsch, besides other high-ranking officials from Oman Air, welcomed visitors to Oman Air’s stand, which showcased the airline’s growing fleet, expanding network and high quality products and services. Oman Air also worked alongside the Oman Ministry of Tourism to promote Oman as the perfect leisure destination for global travellers.

Paul Gregorowitsch said, “Oman Air is proud to have taken part in this key industry event, where we not only aimed to raise awareness of Oman Air’s outstanding quality and choice, but are also promoted inbound tourism to the Middle East and Oman. We have been pleased to welcome unprecedented numbers of visitors to our stand and, as always, ATM has provided an excellent opportunity to get connect with members of the travel trade, make new contacts and renew old friendships.”

Participation at ATM has come at an exciting time for the airline, which has seen recent significant increases in the size of the airline’s fleet, major expansion of its network to include more than 59 destinations and the introduction of a range of new products and services. As a result, the airline is carrying many more passengers than ever before and supporting unprecedented growth in visitor numbers to Oman – including the southern city of Salalah, to where Oman Air has significantly increased the frequency of flights over the last years.

Over the same period, customers have shown their appreciation of the airline’s combination of quality and value by not only booking more flights than ever before, but also by voting for Oman Air in a series of awards, including the ‘Best Arab Air Carrier supporting Arab Tourism’ award at the prestigious Arab Tourism Media Awards 2017 ceremony organised by The Arab Centre for Tourism Media which was announced on Tuesday in Dubai.