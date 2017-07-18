Oman Air flight experiences technical problems

MUSCAT: Oman Air flight WY 283, a Boeing 737 – 800 flying from Muscat to Bangalore, experienced a technical glitch on takeoff and returned safely to its home base, Muscat. Thanks to the professionalism of the well trained crew, no further discomfort was experienced by the guests on board.

The flight took off from Muscat at 10.25 hrs local time with 154 passengers, three infants and six crew members on board. The guests and crew disembarked smoothly.

All passengers were accommodated on an alternate flight with the same flight number that took off at 15.00 hrs local time from Muscat.

Oman Air’s over-riding priority is to safeguard the well-being of all its customers and staff, and the airline is proud of its unblemished safety record. Oman Air provides extensive training for its crew on how to effectively manage problems when they arise, and ensure passenger safety. It also works closely with all the airport authorities throughout its network. This incident illustrates the effectiveness of that training and co-operation.

Oman Air thanks the staff at the Muscat International Airport, Royal Oman Police, Oman Airport Management Company and the Public Authority for Civil Aviation for their cooperation and assistance. PR