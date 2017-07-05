Oman Air extends Ramadan baggage offer due to popular demand

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, is delighted to announce its baggage offer introduced for the holy month of Ramadan is now here to stay.

Due to the positive response of this offer, guests travelling in economy class will continue to be able to travel with two bags (with a combined weight of up to 30kg in total) at no extra charge. Guests wanting to travel with more than two pieces of luggage totalling 30kg will be able to purchase an additional piece of up to 20kg for a nominal fee. Guests purchasing the extra baggage online will be eligible for a discount of up to 20%, online purchases are not entitled for refunds.

Below are Oman Air’s online baggage rates.

From Oman to Rate per extra piece of 20kg bag (OMR) Number of extra bags which can be purchased Oman 16 4 Jordan, Iran, Iraq 20 2 Tanzania, Kenya, Egypt 20 2 UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, KSA 16 2 India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal 20 2 UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland 30 4 Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, China, Indonesia 30 4

This offer will continue to be promoted to the public through multiple channels to ensure that the extension message is clearly conveyed and that everyone can take advantage of the new policy.

The original idea for this offer came following a consultation held by the airline with Sindbad Frequent Flyer members on how Oman Air could improve its baggage system. Oman Air places great importance on listening to guests and stakeholders and subsequently responding to their opinions in its journey to ‘Become the Best’.