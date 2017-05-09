Oman Air employee Support Fund to be launched

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, is pleased to announce a new initiative launched for its employees, ‘Wings of Support’.

Suggested by an Oman Air staff, the initiative is an Employee Support Fund which offers and maintains financial sustenance to employees. Staff fall under financial crisis due to various reasons including unforeseen circumstances such as natural calamities can now be secured after being a member of Wings of Support.

The Employee Support Fund will be eligible to existing Oman Air employees who are on head office payroll and members of the scheme which will come into effect from 1st May 2017. Once registered to the scheme, employees can receive its benefit from the fund after completing one year as an active member of ‘Wings of Support’.

A committee has been formed to evaluate and approve the entitlement of those who have applied for financial benefits. Members can only claim once every two years. The scheme would also support staff diagnosed with prolonged sickness and their family with basic needs such as utility bills and groceries for a reasonable period. The committee will be exploring various investment options that will further enhance the program’s fund.

Dr. Abdulrazaq Alraisi, Executive Vice President Corporate Services and Business Development said: “The establishment of this initiative demonstrates the willingness among our employees to support each other in times of potential hardship. Being part of Oman Air’s family, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality of support for our staff and we actively encourage among our staff to support each other. Teamwork and assisting each other are essential for any successful enterprise and this new support fund is another way whereby Oman Air can help facilitate security and stability for its employees. Oman Air has undertaken many initiatives over the past years in areas of Corporate Social Responsibility as well to reach out to staff at times of need. However with the new Wings of Support, we are delighted to have created a safety net that can limit the stress and assess the employees.”