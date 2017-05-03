Oman Air celebrates its 24th anniversary with a social media competition

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the national carrier for the Sultanate of Oman, celebrated its 24th anniversary with the launch of a social media competition that ran across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Followers were encouraged to share a special memory or experience they had with Oman Air for the chance to win 50,000 Sindbad miles – enough miles to purchase a return Economy class flight to any destination on Oman Air’s network.

The competition asked entrants to upload photos or videos of a special experience with Oman Air along with a caption of no more than 200 words. A small committee then selected four favorites, according to how well the image or video fitted theme, how special and unique the memory was and how well the caption told the story of the memory.

There was a phenomenal response to the competition, some of the submissions included personal experiences of an Oman Air flight, positive interaction with Oman Air staff both in-flight and at our various airports.

The final winners chosen, who will have 50,000 Sindbad miles credited to their accounts, are Tina Nigel, Kevin Watson Tsai, George Thomas and Ibrahem Khalil. The winning entries can be found on the microsite: http://omanair24.hscampaigns.com/.

Mohammed Al Shikely, Vice President Marketing said: “As Oman Air celebrated its 24th anniversary we wanted to mark the special occasion with a competition that rewarded our loyal customers with the chance to win enough Sindbad miles to redeem on any route of their choice. Selecting the winners was extremely difficult, as the quality of the entries was very high and really displayed the great relationship between the airline and our flying guests. Congratulations to all the winners, we are delighted to award them the 50,000 Sindbad miles to travel to any of our destinations onboard our award winning services.