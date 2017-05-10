Oman Air Cargo highlights “Secure Vault” at Air Cargo Europe 2017

By our correspondent

MUSCAT: Oman Air Cargo, one of the most innovative and fastest growing Cargo carriers in the world, took advantage of its participation at Air Cargo Europe 2017, to highlight its special valuable cargo product “Secure Vault”. Held in Munich, Germany, from the 9th to the 12th of May, 2017, Air Cargo Europe is considered the world’s leading trade fair for air cargo and logistics. Oman Air Cargo has represented the national carrier at the exhibition for the fourth time.

Secure Vault, the Cargo division’s Valuables product, is a secure solution designed with security as the leading feature for precious consignments. Be it jewellery, precious metals, or currency, Oman Air Cargo handles valuable consignments with utmost security to ensure their safety. Along with a custom-built VAL storage area, incorporating the very latest state-of-the-art security technologies, security personnel escort all valuable consignments to and from the aircraft.

Speaking of the product, Mohammed Al Musafir, Senior Vice President – Commercial Cargo, said “Secure Vault, our VAL offering, is one of a number of special cargo products our division will be focusing on as we proceed to better define our products and services for our guests, assisting them in better selecting the service they require depending on the type of consignment being transported. Our Valuable cargo offering is backed by state of the art security and strict safety and protection procedures. Our clients can rest assured that their consignments will be transported and delivered with the utmost attention to security.”

Propelled by The Sultanate of Oman’s national carrier, Oman Air, Oman Air Cargo is one of the most innovative and fastest growing Cargo carriers in the world. With a soon to be completed state-of-the art cargo handling facility at its hub in Muscat International Airport, and a 100% cloud based cargo platform, Oman Air Cargo offers access to over 150 online and offline destinations across the globe.