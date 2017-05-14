Oman Air Cargo hails successful participation at Air Cargo Europe 2017

News Desk

MUSCAT: Oman Air Cargo, one of the most innovative and fastest growing Cargo carriers in the world, brought its participation at Air Cargo Europe 2017, the world’s leading trade fair for air cargo and logistics, held in Munich from the 9th to the 12th of May, to a successful conclusion. More than 55,000 visitors from 124 countries attended the event.

Mohammed Al Musafir, SVP – Commercial Cargo, along with a number of commercial cargo managers welcomed visitors to the Oman Air Cargo stand, which showcased a number of the division’s special products, with specific focus on “Secure Vault”, Oman Air Cargo’s VAL product offering, as well as the airline’s expanding global network and innovative Cargo IT solutions.

Oman Air Cargo worked alongside Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC), to promote the country as a strategic regional cargo hub, with major logistics projects and developments, as the Sultanate shifts its focus towards logistics as a major pillar for economic growth.

Mohammed Al Musafir said: “It’s been a pleasure participating at Air Cargo Europe 2017, the leading Air Cargo industry event, which has given us the platform to highlight a number of our special products, with particular focus on our valuable cargo offering, discuss possible partnerships and agreements to further expand our network, and the pleasure to welcome a great number of visitors to our stand.”

Participation at Air Cargo Europe 2017 comes at an exciting time for the airline, which has seen recent significant increases in the size of the airline’s fleet, major expansion of its network to include more than 56 destinations and the introduction of a range of new products and services. The upcoming state-of-the-art cargo handling facility at its hub in Muscat will also offer the airline the opportunity to carry more consignments than ever before, further specialize its product offering, and support the cargo division’s growth strategy.

Propelled by The Sultanate of Oman’s national carrier, Oman Air, Oman Air Cargo is one of the most innovative and fastest growing Cargo carriers in the world. With a soon to be completed the cargo handling facility at Muscat International Airport, and a 100% cloud based cargo platform, Oman Air Cargo offers access to over 150 online and offline destinations across the globe.