Oman Air A330-300 First Class cabin upgrade

MUSCAT: As part of Oman Air’s journey to become the best, the airline’s three A330-300 aircraft First Class cabins have been renovated. The newly refurbished First Class cabin underlines Oman Air’s commitments to ongoing investment in the comfort of guests on-board.

Executive Vice President Products and Brand Development Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi commented: “Over the years, Oman Air has made enormous investment in new aircraft, new destinations and an array of exciting products and services – each with the aim of providing an even more enjoyable experience for our guests. We have been able to achieve this with the generous support of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman. However, that support has been reduced significantly over the last three years and Oman Air is progressing towards becoming entirely self-supporting”.

“However, Oman Air has opted not to make savings when it comes to guest experience. In fact, we are continuing to invest in guest comfort and the high quality of the services we offer. Our A330 interiors attracted widespread international acclaims when they were first unveiled in 2009. Our new A330 interiors for First and Business Class surpass those high standards and guests are sure to be delighted with the results”.

Oman Air has been engaged in an ambitious fleet and network expansion programme since late 2014. This has seen the delivery of brand new Airbus A330-300, Boeing B737-800/-900 and Boeing B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and the opening of a host of new destinations including Manila, Jakarta, Dhaka, Goa, Singapore, Mashhad, Najaf and Guangzhou. PR