Olympus Corporation opens new Regional Headquarters for Middle East and Africa in Dubai

DUBAI: High-end optics and precision electronics manufacturer, Olympus Corporation, today launched its regional headquarters for Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Olympus President, Mr. Hiroyuki Sasa, flew in from Tokyo to inaugurate the office in the presence of H.E. Abdulrahman Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention.

The inauguration was also attended by Mr. Stefan Kaufmann, Executive Managing Director, Olympus Europa, the consul generals of Japan H.E. Hisashi Michigami, and Germany, H.E. Gunter Rauer, Mr. Marwan Abdulaziz Al Janahi, Executive Director of Dubai Science Park (DSP), and leading personalities from the region’s business sector.

Olympus Corporation is world leader in high-end optical and digital precision technology for sectors including healthcare, life sciences, energy, petroleum, construction, aviation, mining and precious metals such as gold and platinum.

The new MEA affiliate will be led by healthcare veteran Mr. Maurice Faber, Regional Managing Director, who will oversee operations in 72 countries that make up Olympus MEA.

The two thousand square metres Olympus MEA Regional Headquarters located in Dubai Science Park, covers a vast territory stretching from the western shores of the African continent across the Levant and the Middle East to Iran and Turkey.

The Dubai RHQ, reports in to Hamburg-based Olympus Europa, which acts as the regional center for the larger EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

Committed to MEA

“Our presence in the region will help further expand Olympus’ operations so that we can support our business partners’ requirements, effectively promote growth and problem solving strategies designed locally,” said Mr. Faber.

Commenting on the partnership, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Executive Director of Dubai Science Park, said: “Our partnership with Olympus further demonstrates Dubai Science Park’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision towards an innovation-based economy. Olympus’ new headquarters at Dubai Science Park, a member of TECOM Group, will provide state-of-the art technology to the region and equip local talent with skills and expertise.

The Olympus RHQ will have one of the most advanced Repair & Service Centre to conduct all major repairs within the region. It will also have a Training Centre to train partners and clients on its high-technology instrumentations, as well as stock critical equipment to supply clients as replacements while their items are being serviced. PR