Ocean Mall launches Grand Winter Shopping Festival 2016-2017

News Desk

KARACHI: The Grand Winter Shopping Festival 2016-2017 of Ocean Mall was launched at the mall’s premises on Sunday and will continue until January 1, 2017.

Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Hafeez inaugurated the shopping festival. Renowned model and VJ Anoushey Ashraf hosted the star-studded opening ceremony. The festival is being held at Ocean Mall, offering exclusive discounts, competitions, prizes and fun-filled activities for families. The cast and crew of the recently-released Pakistani movie ‘Saya-e-Khudaye-Zuljalal’ also graced the occasion with their presence.

While talking about the Winter Shopping Festival, Ocean Mall CEO Alia Sajjad said, “We are really excited to launch our Winter Shopping Festival at Ocean Mall. This festival has become our annual event; it provides entertainment not only for the people of Karachi but everyone visiting Karachi at that time. Festivals like these promote a peaceful and a positive image of the city, and we guarantee that Ocean mall will always be in forefront to do the same. I would like to Thank everyone for coming to our opening ceremony and do keep visiting the Ocean Mall during the festival as we have something exciting planned for every day.”

As part of the opening ceremony, several activities were lined up for the celebrities and guests at the event. The most anticipated game “Take a Chance” was unveiled after the ribbon cutting. The event was followed by an exclusive screening of ‘Saya-e-Khuda-e-Zuljalal’ at Cinepax cinemas, after which dinner was served at Banthai restaurant for the guests.

The event was organised by the marketing team of Ocean Mall, whereas the PR of the event was done by Take II.