Nexthink Strengthens META Distribution Channel with Starlink

By our correspondent

DUBAI: StarLink, the region’s trusted security-specialized “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD), has announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Nexthink, a leader in end-user experience management. StarLink will sell, install and support Nexthink end-user IT analytics solutions through its extensive network of channel partners to enterprise and government customers in the region.

By combining real-time endpoint analytics and end-user feedback Nexthink helps IT improve business impact. Nexthink’s unique analytics and visualizations provide new insight and enable IT to adopt proactive operations, reduce costs and ultimately enhance end-user business productivity.

Nidal Othman, Managing Director of StarLink said, “We are happy to be appointed a Nexthink distributor for the META region especially since Nexthink complements our Solutions Lifecycle Portfolio. Offering unique end-user experience management solutions to enable companies to improve their IT services, enhance their security and ensure compliance, Nexthink shows great potential in the market.”

Ghassan Al Kahlout, Regional Director Saudi Arabia and Turkey at Nexthink said, “Nexthink aims to establish a strong foothold in META regions and StarLink can make this possible with its expertise and rich experience in enabling technology companies reach full market potential. Teaming with StarLink moves us even closer to delivering on the promise of end-user experience management for organizations of all sizes.”