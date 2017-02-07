New Qatar Airways flights offer the people of New Zealand exciting new travel options

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, today hosted a capacity crowd press conference at the Sofitel Hotel in Auckland. Following the arrival of the airline’s first flight to New Zealand yesterday, H.E. Mr. Al Baker took the opportunity to talk about the airline’s expansion in the region and to express his pride in Qatar Airways’ record achievement of the world’s longest direct commercial flight.

Qatar Airways is committed to bringing more visitors to Auckland and boosting tourism to the already popular destination of New Zealand with its new daily flights. The record-breaking route will also give the people of New Zealand the opportunity to connect to more than 150 destinations on the airline’s global network via its hub, Hamad International Airport, in Doha. A video of the record-breaking flight, captured by New Zealand’s leading aerial cinematography specialist Tony Monk.

H.E. Mr. Al Baker said: “We are proud to offer the people of New Zealand the best possible passenger experience when connecting to friends and family across the globe on board the world’s longest commercial flight from Auckland to Doha. The new service will give passengers from New Zealand the opportunity to travel to the more than 150 destinations on our global network where they will arrive feeling more refreshed than ever before thanks to the modern technology and high level of personalised customer service on board.”