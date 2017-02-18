New prestige timepieces celebrate 50 years of the Omega De Ville

KARACHI: This year, OMEGA’s De Ville collection is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the brand is proud to unveil three new gold Prestige models to mark the occasion of this Golden Jubilee.

When the De Ville collection was first introduced in 1967, it gained considerable attention for its precision movements and meticulous finish and design. The look was simple and slim, with an instant appreciation for its refined form. Since then, the impressive technology and timeless good looks have remained firmly in place.

Staying true to this spirit, the De Ville “50th Anniversary” model is classically formed with a vintage feel and a wonderfully accurate movement.

The 18K red gold model has a polished 39.50 mm case and crown, with a vertically brushed caseback that is embossed with the God Chronos medallion and engraved with the words “DE VILLE” and “50th ANNIVERSARY”.

The white enamel dial is particularly radiant and is further distinguished by dark grey enamel prints including vintage Arabic numerals and an inner “railway” minute track. Inspired by OMEGA models of the past, there are also red enamel prints including the number “12” and lozenges at the 15, 40 and 60 minute markers. A round date window positioned at 6 o’clock along the minute track completes the dial.

The diamond-polished hands are in 18K red gold and the hour-minute hands are elegantly facetted.

Following in the De Ville’s tradition of industry-leading movements, the new piece is driven by the Co-Axial calibre 2500, a self-winding movement with a luxury finish.

Finally, the new watch is presented on a brown leather strap with an 18K red gold buckle.

The OMEGA De Ville “50th Anniversary” comes with a 3-year warranty and will be available in OMEGA boutiques from the start of 2017. A further two models will be available in 18K white or yellow gold. PR