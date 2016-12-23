New Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi facility inaugurated by Ali & Sons Co. LLC

News Desk

ABU DHABI: A new AED 44 million Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi Showroom was officially inaugurated at a celebration event in the nation’s capital last night. With customers, brand enthusiasts and the press in attendance, the occasion also included the launch of Porsche’s second generation Panamera 4S and Turbo, which were showcased at the brand’s newest home in the UAE.

Located in Abu Dhabi’s Rawdhat area, Airport Road, the new Porsche Centre facility covers 1,214 sqm over two floors and boasts capacity for 23 display vehicles. The showroom incorporates a Porsche Exclusive Flagship Dealer Fitting Lounge, where customers can customise their model of choice, whilst having access to a wide variety of samples and experts.

Designed to give visitors an opportunity to further immerse themselves in the brand, the new facility features a new Digitalization concept with innovative information touch-points. A range of features, geared towards facilitating a smooth purchase experience, have also been incorporated into the building’s design. This includes screens that display car configurations generated onsite, providing immediate visualisations that help a customer make an informed decision. Porsche’s drive towards electrification is also evident at the new showroom, with an E-charging station installed onsite and available to owners of the brand’s E-Hybrid models.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deesch Papke, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, said: “I would like to congratulate the team at Ali & Sons Co. LLC for delivering on their commitment to providing an exceptional Porsche experience to customers and Porsche enthusiasts in the city. This new facility represents a significant investment into ensuring that the brand continues to exceed our customers’ expectations, whilst delivering a state-of-the-art digital customer experience, which is a fundamental part of Porsche’s offering.”

Also speaking at the event, Wissam Khalil, General Manager of Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi, said: “We consistently strive to provide our customers with a unique experience, whether behind the wheel of an exhilarating Porsche sports car or when visiting a showroom. We take pride in upholding the brand’s values of performance, innovation, quality, and with this new state-of-the-art showroom, I truly believe that all visitors will be immersed in the world of Porsche via sight, sound and touch. It is also fitting that we are launching the new Panamera, a model line that itself has undergone a complete overhaul. The derivatives launched here today are more powerful than previous versions, whilst also significantly improving fuel economy and reducing emissions. The enhancements applied to the new Panamera make it a true segment leader, one that I am sure will be well received here in Abu Dhabi.”

In its second generation, the Panamera has been redeveloped down to every last detail. Modifications to the engine, transmission, chassis and overall design concept, make it a performance icon in the luxury class. The new model further extends the boundaries between an ambitious sports car and a luxury saloon with technical highlights such as rear axle steering, electromechanical roll stabilisation and a three-chamber air suspension. As part of the showroom celebrations, the Panamera 4S and Turbo were launched in Abu Dhabi.

New design philosophy

At first glance, the unique concept and performance credentials of the four-door sports car are reflected in a new design which creates a stylistic link to Porsche’s design icon, the 911. Recognisable sports car aesthetics which make up the typical Porsche flyline in the new Panamera include pronounced shoulders, athletic flanks and an extremely fast roof line that is 20 mm lower at the rear. LED headlights and larger wheels also add to a sporty look.

The sharpened exterior includes a completely new front-end design, with a crossbar in the radiator grille emphasising the car’s width and an arrow-shaped bonnet that features a prominently contoured powerdome.

The rear of the vehicle now further highlights the Panamera’s four-door coupé credentials, distinguishing it from a conventional saloon. Features, such as the three-dimensional LED rear lights that include integrated four-point brake lights, interconnected by a narrow LED strip, result in a distinctive night design.

Refined chassis

In keeping with the overall concept of the Panamera, the chassis unites the cruising comfort of a luxury saloon with the performance of a true sports car. This is achieved by supplementing the basic layout with innovative systems such as an adaptive air suspension with new three-chamber technology and Porsche Active Suspension Management (electronic damper control), the further enhanced Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport system including Porsche Torque Vectoring, as well as a new electromechanical steering system. The integrated 4D Chassis Control system analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time for even better handling. In combination with improved brake performance, Porsche is now also introducing rear axle steering adapted from the 918 Spyder and 911 Turbo to its Panamera range.

Behind the steering wheel

The luxury saloon drive experience is taken to a new level, through the functionality and easy interaction of the new Porsche Advanced Cockpit. Its intuitive user interface, makes operation of the communication, convenience and assistance systems easier than ever. The 12.3-inch display touchscreen marks the next stage of development for the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. For the benefit of the driver, front and rear passengers, classic hard keys and conventional instruments have been significantly reduced. Instead they have been replaced with touch-sensitive panels and individually configurable displays.

In addition, the Porsche Panamera offers the best layout variability of any model in the luxury class, making it the most practical for everyday use with a 40:20:40 split of the folding rear bench backrests (495 to 1,304 litres of luggage capacity). Raising the comfort experience of the Panamera to an entirely new level are new equipment options such as the panoramic tilt roof, massage seats, ambient lighting and a 3D high-end sound system from Burmester.

Panamera 4S

The 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine of the Panamera 4S is a completely new development, which produces 440 hp, available at 5,650 rpm and represents a 20 hp increase from the previous model. Reaching 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds (4.2 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package), the Panamera 4S has a top speed of 289 km/h. A NEDC combined fuel consumption of 8.2 – 8.1 l/100 km (186 – 184 g/km CO2) means that the new Panamera 4S offers a fuel saving of up to 1.0 l/100 km or 11 per cent in comparison to the first generation model.

Panamera Turbo

With its powerful petrol engine, the Panamera Turbo’s new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 develops 550 hp at 5,750 rpm, with a maximum torque of 770 Nm between 1,960 and 4,500 rpm. It has 30 hp more than its predecessor as well as a torque increase of 70 Nm. The new Panamera Turbo accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, whilst with the Sport Chrono Package the sprint time is down to 3.6 seconds. The new turbo model features a top speed of 306 km/h and a power-to-weight ratio of just 3.6 kg/hp. A lower combined fuel consumption of 9.4 – 9.3 l/100 km, is up to 1.1 l/100 km less than that of the previous model (NEDC), therefore equating to CO2 emissions of 214 – 212 g/km.

Engine response can be further increased using the standard Mode Switch with the Sport Response Button. The Mode Switch, which was first introduced in the Porsche 918 Spyder, is an intuitively operated rotary ring on the steering wheel, which can be used to activate one of four driving modes (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus or Individual). Located at the centre of the switch is the Sport Response Button. It can be used to free up the maximum power potential of the Panamera at the press of a button.

Presenting a harmonious balance between sporty performance, comfort and luxury, the new Panamera has been developed for sports car drivers who appreciate four doors and four seats. Achieving a new lap record of 7 minutes 38 seconds on the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit and a unique design concept that replicates the brand’s iconic 911, the revamped model is a truly attractive offering in its segment.