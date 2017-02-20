National Catering Company opens Souq Planet in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH: The National Catering Company LLC opened a supermarket (Souq Planet) in Ras Al Khaimah, as part of the Company’s expansion strategy in several regions in the United Arab Emirates over the next few years.

The supermarket was designed in a unique and easy way to cater for shoppers, as it is considered the first Digital Supermarket in Middle East. This special service provided by the leading Souq Planet in the retail sector makes it one of the most renowned brands in the Middle East.

Souq Planet offers a first-of-its-kind shopping experience in the UAE. At Souq Planet, you will be able to shop for all your products easily and pleasantly using your mobile or the scanning device available at the Souq Planet stores in the UAE.

The experience of Souq Planet is a real success story, relying on the Company’s long history dating back to 50 years. It is known for opening the first supermarket in the UAE in the late sixties of last century. Currently, it is the first supermarket in the Middle East to offer the electronic experience of self shopping for its valued customers in the UAE, and the new branch provides an excellent service with high-quality specifications.

The opening of Souq Planet in Ras Al Khaimah comes as part of the National Catering Company’s expansion strategy and vision to cater to a wider customer base in all the UAE regions, to provide for the needs of the people. This strategy goes along with the social responsibility of Souq Planet aiming at meeting the needs of society members by providing an unmatched array of the best quality consumable and food products.

Souq Planet focuses on quality and excellence, and this aim fallswithin its utmost priorities while ensuring to provide unique products that meet all the tastes of all social strata with the highest international standards, in order to use the most modern technologies available at all the Souq Planet stores throughout the UAE. ME NewsWire