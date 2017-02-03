Mövenpick Tennis Tournament 2017 comes to an end making its mark

Sports Desk

KARACHI: Mövenpick Hotel Karachi took an initiative to promote the sport tennis by organised a Tennis Tournament at its Tennis Court located in Mövenpick Fitness and Wellness Centre. More than 40 players took part in the tournament that belonged to all walks of life. The players consisted of aspiring young tennis players, fit mature players and veteran tennis lovers.

The closing ceremony was organised to celebrate the success of the tournament. The ceremony also acknowledged the dedication of players and awarded the winners with cash prizes, gift items and meal vouchers from the hotel. All the sponsors took part in the ceremony with a few influential key personalities.

The hotel applauded the sponsors and players for their interest and hoped to continue the tournament as an annual sports event. “We are very happy to see the response and we would continue to provide our platform to all the tennis lovers next year as well”. Mirza Mansoor, General Manager, Mövenpick Hotel Karachi.