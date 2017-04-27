Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts launches “Mövenpick Family” a new global programme

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has launched “Mövenpick Family” a new global programme designed to take all the stress – and sometimes distress – out of holidays, leaving parents to focus on what really matters — creating family memories that will last a lifetime.

The new Family Programme available in all Mövenpick properties worldwide focuses on what is really important for parents — providing baby essentials on demand; ensuring there are fun healthy menus for children; offering family services such as kids’ TV channels or babysitters; providing opportunities to share unique local activities and enjoying special family room discounts.

So, how does this work in practice? First, every Mövenpick hotel provides a complimentary ‘On-demand baby essentials’ service which means strollers, bottle warmers, baby baths, toilet rings, portable cots, child-proof electric plugs — and everything in between — are just a click, tap or swipe away before arrival.

Secondly, no parent wants to worry about whether changing tables, babysitting services or kids’ TV channels are available at their holiday destination. At Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, every family service and amenity is covered.

Thirdly, Mövenpick’s popular ‘Power Bites’ dishes offer healthy and nutritious menus that are designed to inspire fun food experiences — from tomato caterpillars and fresh fruit snakes to rice-faced lions.

Next, great family holidays are built on great times shared together. That is why the new Little Birds Clubs for children aged between 2 and 12 are all tailor-made to offer cooking classes, environmentally-friendly experiences and cultural activities that reflect wonderful local cultures. More importantly, the clubs provide plenty of opportunities to share the fun with parents.

And finally, the most important thing of all? Simply being together. Mövenpick’s ‘Happinest Offer’ ensures that when it comes to booking family accommodation everyone stays together. Guaranteed. There are even special room discounts — and the young ones eat for free.

Paul Mulcahy, Senior Vice President Commercial, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, and a father of two, said: “Our new global programme is driven by a simple aim. We have every family amenity and service covered so that parents can relax and concentrate on spending quality holiday time together.”

For more details about creating unique family experiences with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts visit www.movenpick.com/en/movenpick-family and bit.ly/MovenpickFamily.