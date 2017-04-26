Moscow will continue to develop infrastructure for business and event tourism: Ekaterina Borisova

By our correspondent

MOSCOW: Football fans visiting Moscow during the period of the Confederations Cup in June 2017, will have the opportunity to experience not only the world’s most famous tourist attractions of Russian capital, but also the largest festival of historical reconstruction in Russia “Times and Epochs” and the Europe’s largest festival of Slavic art “Russian Field”. This was stated by the Head of Division for coordination of touristic activities for the Department for Tourism and Sports of Moscow Ekaterina Borisova while speaking at the largest Middle East international tourist exhibition, Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

According to Borisova, much attention is paid to business tourism development in Moscow. There are more than 50 modern congress and exhibition grounds with high service quality. Every year more than 2 million people come here for business tourism purposes. Every year more than 500 major international exhibitions, forums and conferences taking place in the capital of Russia. Experts predict the growth will double up for the market of business tourism in the coming years.

In addition, Moscow is rapidly developing online-services and mobile apps that allow foreign tourists to feel free and confident on the streets of the city.

She cited the examples of online-service Official Moscow Guide for tours self-booking, which is available in 5 languages, QR codes on monuments of architecture and history, the real-time transport tracker application (App)

and car-sharing service.

The Moscow stand at Arabian Travel Market is attracting a lot of visitors. The distinctive feature of its design is almost full-scale copy of the Kremlin Star.

Astrus Moscow City, the Ritz-Carlton Moscow and Metropol and Petrovsky Palace Hotels represent Moscow hotel business at the Arabian Travel Market. Proposals for the organization of tourist trips in the capital are prepared by: Moscow Burea of Voyage, IBC Corporate Travel, Baltma Tours, MB Prestige, Tsar Voyages, ABT-ACTE Russia, Tour Express,Prestige stolitsa, Territory 007, Fremad Russia Travel Agency & DMC, Moscow Zoological park and Global Russia DMC & PCO. The Moscow Stand location: hall 7, № EU7040, Dubai World Trade Centre.