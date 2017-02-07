Ministry of IT & Jazz launches Pakistan’s first National Incubation Center

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Minister of IT, Mrs. Anusha Rahman launched the National Incubation Centre by JAZZ, Pakistan’s Number 1 digital company under the public-private partnership of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom through National ICT R&D Fund and Teamup. The NIC will provide startups with a free of cost workspace, incubation, acceleration – Jazz xlr8 program – seed funds, and access to 50 million plus mobile customers.

Commenting on the launch, Anusha Rehman, Minister of State for IT & Telecom – Pakistan, said, “The launch of the National Incubation Center is an important milestone in the Government of Pakistan’s digital agenda. I would like to appreciate the efforts of my team, ICT R&D Fund Board, Chairman PTA and all our partners who have made this possible. I wish all the startups joining the National Incubation Center the very best in achieving their dreams, they are our future and it is nothing but the very best for them, InshaAllah. We have already also announced setting up of 4 more Incubation centres in 4 provincial capitals together with Innovation Centres, one each for IoT, Robotics and Fintech.”

Augie K. Fabela II, Co-Founder VimpelCom and Chairman Emeritus added, “VimpelCom and Jazz will lead the Digital revolution in Pakistan, this launch provides young Pakistani entrepreneurs an opportunity to further their business ambitions. Pakistanis are ready to make their mark on the world economy and Jazz will make it a reality.”

The NIC in the first year will house 40 startups with access to a state-of-the-art global facility. Services include free broadband internet, silent rooms, gaming zone, curriculum for startup education, best business leaders as mentors, and an innovation lab designed on international standards.