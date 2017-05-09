MHRS hosts Business Development Conference for CPEC

By Kamran Hashim

KARACHI: Mass Human Resource Services a well reputed event management company organized conference titled ‘Business Development Conference for China Pakistan Economic Corridor also known as CPEC at Karachi Marriott hotel recently.

Chief guest for this conference was Muhammad Zubair Governor of Sindh, who shared his views regarding recent developments relating to CPEC in Sindh and also informed that the work was moving on fast tract and business community should come forward and invest in different projects.

Senator Mir Hasil khan Bizenjo, Federal Minister Ports and Shipping highlighted the concept of CPEC and the perception of people. He said CPEC is not only for Gwadar but because of its deep sea port it has an edge over other ports of the country.

Other speakers who talked and shared their views and experience were very hopeful with government and its policies. Some of the prominent speakers who shared their great knowledge with audience were; Sheikh Khalid Tawab Former Senior Vice Chairman FPCCI, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Chairman Baig Group of Companies, Arif Ellahi Chairman PNSC, Arif Habib Chairman Arif Habib Group, Zahid Umer Chairman Pak-China Business Council, Arshad Jamal Senior Vice Chairman APCCAP, Rahim Zafar former President GCCI, Amir Jahangir CEO Mishal Pakistan and Sami Vohra CEO CPECB.

To conclude the event Ms. Mariam Chaudhary CEO Mass Human Resource Services thanked all leaders of business community and sponsors of the event for attend the conference. She further added that this conference was supported by Ministry of Industries and main sponsors of the event were Brookes Pharma, OGDCL, Agility, PNSC and CPECB.