Memon Medical Institute Hospital to host “MMIH Family Fiesta 2017” on January 28

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMI Hospital), a project of Memon Medical Institute Hospital, is organizing “MMIH Family Fiesta 2017” on January 28th to 29th 2017 at MMI Hospital, Karachi. Ms. Sultana Siddiqui, President of Hum TV network will be the chief guest to inaugurate the event.

“MMIH Family Fiesta 2017” is organizing with an objective to create awareness in the common citizen about the importance of health issues and prevention techniques. Leading companies will participate in the exhibition and display their products. Special discounts, media celebrities, kids play area, fireworks, food court, live cooking show by famous chef are some of the major attractions of the event.

In this colorful event, we anticipate a large number of general public and professionals from the Healthcare Sector, Government Sector, Business Community, Sports / Media Celebrities, Media and others.

Memon Medical Institute Hospital is providing quality healthcare & valuable experience supported by a team of compassionate & dedicated medical professionals since 2010.

MMI Hospital embodies the qualities of a world class hospital which is equipped with technology of international standards, illustrious facilities and expertise with continuous development and investment in medical proficiency. It delivers professional skills & streamlined efficiency of services with courteous personal attention and meticulous cleanliness.