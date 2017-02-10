Masarrat Misbah Makeup launches new range of shades

News Desk

KARACHI: Masarrat Misbah Makeup, Pakistan’s first Halal certified makeup brand, has launched two new shades for their best-selling Silk Pressed Powder (SPP) and coveted Stay-on Blush (SOB).

The new shade for Silk Pressed Powder is called Deep Honey and the Stay on Blush shade is a beautiful pink hue by the name of Ballet Glow. The products will be available at several retail stores including Depilex, Scentsation among others.

“We love our customers and appreciate their never ending support and feedback! I always want to experiment with new shades that will go well with the skin tone of Pakistani girls, as well as the formula of the product to suit our weather conditions,” said Masarrat Misbah, the founder of MM Make-up and owner of Depilex.