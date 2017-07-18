Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 12:03:39 GST

Martin Dow to launch “National Consensus Guidelines on Chemoprophylaxis & Surgical Site Infections”

News Desk

KARACHI: Martin Dow Limited to host the launch ceremony of the “National Consensus Guidelines on Chemoprophylaxis & Surgical Site Infections” tomorrow in Karachi.

Dr. Salman Faridi, MBBS, FRCS, Professor of Surgery, Medical Director at Liaquat National Hospital & Medical College will brief the media at the ceremony.

These guidelines have been developed under the supervision and guidance of a committee comprising of leading practicing surgeons, infectious disease specialists, gynecologists and microbiologists from teaching & public hospitals, from all over Pakistan. These consensus guidelines cover gall bladder surgeries, pancreatic infections, bowel surgeries, soft tissue infections, liver surgeries, clean surgeries & gynecological surgeries.

