Mall of Qatar’s Shop and Win Grand Prize holder drives home with a BMW i8

News Desk

DOHA: Mall of Qatar ended its exceptional Shop and Win with a live grand draw recently at the Mall’s Oasis stage, which saw Mr. Hassan Hamad Al-Marry, holder of coupon number: 88946, drive home with a brand-new BMW i8 worth Half a million Riyal. As part of Mall of Qatar’s promise to deliver all-year-round entertainment to visitors, shoppers that spent QR 300 could enter the exclusive draw throughout June and July.

“At Mall of Qatar, we strive to provide our shoppers with something special every time they visit the mall. This 7-week Shop and Win promotion was a great success and our Grand Prize is an example of the value and promise we put towards prizes for our valued shoppers. We are always pleased to see our shoppers excited and in awe of every event that we hold at Mall of Qatar,” said Rony Mourani, Mall of Qatar General Manager. Mall of Qatar combines shopping, dining, and entertainment under one roof. Visitors can enjoy shopping for worldwide brands that span from entry level to luxury, and with more than 80 new names in the Qatar market. The mall has a blend of dining, shopping and entertainment for all ages, including KidzMondo and NOVO cinemas, with the largest IMAX screen in the region.