‘Malaysia’ A preferred educational destination for GCC students

By our correspondent

DUBAI: In a Survey commissioned by UNESCO, Malaysia is ranked as one of the top 10 preferred destinations for secondary/tertiary education. According to INTI university, Malaysia is the top choice for international students from across the world and especially the GCC region.

Recent statistics show that an average 150,000 international students study in Malaysia, as it offers a diverse and stable environment, affordable and comfortable living, and strong international exposure. Furthermore, Malaysia aims to attract the right skills to fill a growing talent shortage within the country. Supported by Education Malaysia, INTI will host the UAE School Scholarship Awards 2017 in association with the Futures Abroad Education consultancy on 22nd May at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Barsha, Dubai. At the event, experts will discuss the opportunities available for students to pursue their higher studies in Malaysia, career counsel, and best practices as well as showcase various high quality career -focused education programmes available.

After an extensive assessment, INTI University will also grant 50 scholarships to partnering schools in the UAE.

Mr. Yubazlan Haji Yusof, Consul General of Malaysia (UAE) said, “Malaysia is an education hub as it is offers quality education programmes and home to several international institutions. Malaysia attracts a vast number of international students’ year on year and this expected to grow even further as we are committed to driving innovation to equip young minds with the skills and training when entering the workforce.”

Tim Burlow, CEO, INTI Malaysia University said, “As a member of Laureate International Network, INTI offers a wide range of world class facilities and services to support the learning needs of students from close to 79 countries – especially the Gulf region. We will take this opportunity to discuss the current education landscape, hiring trends and opportunities.”