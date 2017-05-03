Maktoum bin Mohammed attends launching of “ana media”

News Desk

DUBAI: Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the launch of ‘Ana Media, a new privilege membership programme for media professionals. The programme was developed through a collaboration between Dubai Press Club (DPC), Dubai Media City (DMC), Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) and Arab Media Group (AMG).

The launch took place on the second day of the 16th Arab Media Forum (AMF), which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on the 1st and 2nd of May at Madinat Jumeirah

The privilege membership programme aims to provide a range of exclusive benefits and membership services that cater to the requirements of media professionals, in recognition of their contributions to the community and to encourage innovation and excellence.

The first group of members to benefit from the service will be the 25,000 employees of DPC, DMC, DMI and AMG. The membership is also open to all media professionals. Media professionals are invited to register to join the programme. Membership will be approved, subject to meeting the membership criteria set by DPC.

President of Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Chairperson of AMF Organising Committee Mona Ghanem Al Marri said: “Since its inception in 1999, Dubai Press Club has endeavored to play a vital role in the growth of the local and regional media industry. This was achieved through the launch of unique initiatives such as Arab Media Forum (AMF), Arab Journalism Award (AJA), Emirates Media Forum (EMF), Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and Arab Social Media Club; in addition to a range of workshops and symposiums organized over the past 18 years.”

Al Marri added that the programme is part of the development strategy that is currently being implemented by DPC and will include numerous initiatives, events, training programmes and social and cultural activities that will be revealed in a later announcement. She further added that the new membership programme offers unique benefits including special privileges and discounts.

“The launch of the new membership programme reflects DPC’s core mission of investing in the development of human capital,” Al Marri said, adding that DPC looks forward to the support of all media organisations that will be part of the programme in order to maximise the benefits for members.

“Ana Media is a full-fledged membership programme that will offer a range of benefits and rewards exclusively for members,” Al Marri said. She further noted that this initiative is aligned with the government’s effort to enhance happiness, promote innovation and encourage positivity among all members of society.

Media organisations that have partnered with DPC to launch the programme expressed their appreciation for this initiative that reflects DPC’s keenness to support the media industry across the region. They said that DPC’s initiatives have always impacted the media industry positively. They also welcomed the initiative that will promote human capital and support media professionals in carrying out their responsibilities in an effective manner.

CEO of DMI’s TV and Radio Sector Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri expressed DMI’s appreciation for the efforts of employees in the media sector, especially the TV and radio segments. The benefits provided by the privilege programme are a token of appreciation and acknowledgement of the important role media professionals play in serving the community.”

Chief Executive Officer of DMI Publishing Sector Ahmed Al Hammadi affirmed that DMI’s collaboration reflects its keenness to support all media-related initiatives and media professionals and its support for initiatives to increase the level of happiness and engagement across media sectors in the country.

‎Managing Director of Dubai Media City Majed Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in partnering with DPC and other media organisations to launch ‘Ana Media’. He said it is an innovative digital platform established to provide exclusive privileges and benefits to media professionals and emerging talents. Suwaidi further said that over the past 15 years, DMC has played a dynamic role in providing services to the media sector, as a result of which it has built a large community of creative professionals who have driven the development of the media sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Dubai-based entertainment company Arab Media Group (AMG) Mohamed Almulla said that the new membership programme ‘Ana Media’ builds on the cooperation between DPC and other local media institutions. “The membership programme has gone through an extensive period of development to offer unprecedented benefits and expand the scope of beneficiaries to include radio, television, electronic and print media as well as media students, academic institutions, and public relations and media consultants.” He added that the programme gives members preferential access to training programs, workshops, events and major initiatives organised throughout the year.