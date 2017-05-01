Makarem Hotels employ smart technologies to heighten guest experience

News Desk

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is initiating developmental plans to vitalize local tourism In line with vision 2030 and to increase the accommodation capacity to of the holy cities from 8 to 30 million Umrah Visitors. The reformist goals also aim to double the number of registered archaeological sites at the UNESCO and establish the biggest Islamic museum in the world, making the kingdom the preferred destination not only for religious tourists but also for cultural, business and other tourists.

Accordingly, “Makarem Hotels” The award-winning Saudi brand designed by Dur Hospitality, was keen to participate for the 7th consecutive year in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), and become the gold sponsor of this leading travel and tourism forum in the Middle East. Held at Dubai World Trade Centre from the 24th till the 27th of April 2017, the professional annual trade exhibition showcases a vast range of products and touristic destinations from all over the world. It also gathers international trade visitors, industry specialists, governmental representatives and media representatives, to communicate and preview the latest industry related trends.

Makarem Hotels’ participation as a golden sponsor, contributes to promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural and touristic features regionally and internationally and highlights the added value of local knowledge and expertise in the market.

The leading Saudi hospitality brand showcased the bouquet of services it provides and launched new additions to its portfolio such as the centralized call center, which allows guests to inquire easily and book at any Makarem Hotel using the unified number.

Makarem also launched its own mobile application, compatible with Android, IOS, and Windows, that provides a variety of unique features for all users. In addition to Karam Club loyalty program for corporates, which rewards employees of corporations with special advantages in hotels and resorts around the world, through collecting points and redeeming it with the partners.

In reference to their participation, Sultan Al-Otaibi, Acting President hotel operation -Dur Hospitality said: ‘’ As a Saudi brand specialized in providing authentic hospitality services especially in the Holy cities, we continually seek to participate in major regional and international exhibitions to contribute in strengthening the Kingdom’s position worldwide through creating exposure on Makarem hotels’ achievements and latest services”.

He continued: “Exchanging expertise and sharing knowledge with the world’s leading hospitality companies, is another advantage of participating in such events. It reflects on the quality of the services Makarem provides which contributes to upgrading the Saudi hospitality market to international standards; it also keeps us up to date with the latest technologies that can be employed to meet the growing needs of travelers’’.