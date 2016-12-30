MAHi-MELA – Sea Food Festival opens at Pearl Continental

KARACHI: Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi, a Hotel of the Hashoo group of companies, with great zeal and enthusiasm, puts forward various cultural festivities and celebrations of international accord all year around, providing their customers and clients with pleasant, fun-filled and memorable experiences.

Pearl Continental Karachi is now Celebrating “MAHi-MELA” – Sea Food Festival at Marco Polo Restaurant, presenting a unique variation of delicious Sea food cuisines and delights for its customers to enjoy, enjoining a visual ambiance depicting Marine life.

Aslam Khan the Hotel Manager Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi warmly welcomed the esteemed guests and the Chief Guest the Famous Artist Ms. Abida Parveen, at the opening ceremony.

The evening commenced with a formal inaugural ceremony and reception, followed by dinner. PR