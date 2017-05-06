LuckyOne is another gift to Karachi from Yunus Brothers Group: Sohail Tabba

By Rafiq Vayani

KARACHI: The largest mall of Karachi, LuckyOne’s grand opening was held here yesterday for the crème de la crème of Karachi.Star-studded with prominent personalities like Zeba Bakhtiar, Nadia Hussain, Behroz Sabzwari, Tipu Sharif, Muzna Ebrahim,and many more, and featuring a mix of both outstanding international and local performances, the event was an entirely unforgettable experience for the attendees.

The evening began with Anoushay Ashraf, dressed in Glamour by Amna Iqbal, captivating the guests with her excellent hosting skills at the Red Carpet and with guests taking their pictures at the LuckyOne magazine booth. Enticing hors d oeuvres and mocktails kept the guests relaxed and mingling, while the variety of photo booths and props inside, and the serving girls dressed up as tables, and still dancers dressed in gold lent excitement to the entire event. The lounge area was beautifully lit and decorated with babie’s breath and lilies. Gold and white theme with hints of red and yellow added to the majestic grandeur and elegance of the interior. The huge dessert table and centre décor tables also grabbed the attention of all the guests.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the formal launch of the mall was conducted by member of the Tabba family in accompaniment with the stars present on the occasion,and was followed by celebratory cold fire and confetti shower.

The guests were then invited to the centre court/atrium of the mall decorated beautifully with huge fibre balloons where Ayesha Omer did a magnificent job bringing the celebrations into full swing by hosting the main event. After the national anthem played live by the band, and recitation from the Holy Quran, the well-lit mall was submerged into diffused lighting and a surprise performance by LED Butterflies took place. Mr Sohail Tabba, CEO LuckyOne was then invited to address the guests. Shedding light on the key elements of the mall that makes it unique and special he stated, “LuckyOne is yet another gift to Karachi from Yunus Brothers Group after our previous presentations of Tabba Hospitals. A magnificent, multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind regional shopping mall complex housing over 200 brands, it also includes a two-level world-class family entertainment centre – Onederland — and a huge food court with a Food Street. It also boasts Pakistan’s biggest Hyperstar, as well asa mega two-level basement car parking.”

A string of entertainment that began with a 3D projection of how the mall was conceived and developed, highlighting its unique design elements and ending with an illusion unveiling of the actual structure, followed the speech, leaving the audience in awe. The next performance was no less enthralling than the opening one, consisting of tanura dance and was followed by a unique blend of tap and shadow art dance on a shopping theme. It culminated with a thrilling LED ballet performance. Executive Director Mr Zahid Nayeem then presented the Vote of Thanks, and Ayesha with a bouquet. Last but not the least, a hilarious interactive quiz session conducted by the host, Ayesha Omer took place, followed by a Treasure Hunt which steered the audience to a mall tour in search of hidden treasure.

An exhilarating and engrossing night was wrapped up with a scrumptious dinner thoroughly enjoyed by all.

The entire event and its PR was handled by STARLINKS PR and Events.