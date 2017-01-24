Locarno Film Festival (Switzerland) opens doors for Pakistani participants

By our correspondent

KARACHI: During interactive sessions at the Department of Visual Studies – University of Karachi and at the Indus Valley School of Arts and Architecture, Ms. Sophie Bourdon – Head of Industry Developments at the Locarno Film Festival – made exclusive presentations with details of the event and guided Pakistani film makers (including story writers, directors, producers and students of media sciences) to participate at the Open Doors program of the Locarno Film Festival to be held between 02 – 12 August 2017, in Switzerland.

In collaboration with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, Open Doors aims primarily at assisting directors and producers from countries in the South and the East, where independent film making is vulnerable.

From 2016 until 2018 Open Doors will focus its program on a single region, in order to increase and further enhance opportunities for collaboration and exchange for local professionals. The initiative focuses on 8 countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar (Burma), Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.The program’s new formula covers three dimensions: the Open Doors Hub, Lab and Screenings.

For details, http://www.pardolive.ch/pardo/festival-del-film-locarno/section-and-awards/sections/open-doors.html.