Lél showcases its latest collection in the exhibition “The Heart of Stone”

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Lél, a collaborative space between artisan and designer, reveals its latest collection in the exhibition “The Heart of Stone” at the HSY Mansion. The Heart of Stone is a comprehensive showcase of exquisite handcrafted pietradura works by Lél. Founded by Farhana Asad almost two decades ago, Lél is now run in collaboration with her daughter,Meherunnisa Asad.

The exhibition straddles both past and present, in keeping with Lél’s ethos and larger vision, coming together within three categories of aesthetic: Heritage, Contempo and Lazhward, highlighting the range of Lél’s influences. Lél is not only involved in the act of preservation but also simultaneously plays its part in progression, through which the ancient art of pietradura is not only disallowed from being forgotten but is pushed into contemporary evolution.

The art of pietradura, or stone inlay – also referred to as parchinkari in South Asia – originated out of the ancient Roman opus sectile technique, later finding its revival and highest panicle of development in the hands of the Florentines during the Italian Renaissance of the 16th Century. Within the century, pietradura would find its spread extending to Russia, Iran and across the South Asian region into Afghanistan, India and Pakistan, under the patronage of the Mughals.

Speaking at the exhibition “The Heart of Stone”, Meherunnisa Asad, Creative Director at Lélsaid, “Lél is dedicated to preserving traditional stone inlay techniques and reinterpreting it for the modern connoisseur of art.”

Lél’s palette includes a range of semi-precious stones (Onyx, Jasper, Agate, Jade, Serpentine, Sandstone) and colored marble (Mardan pink and Ziarat white) sourced from the mountains of Pakistan. Lapis Lazuli is sourced directly from the Badakhshan province in Afghanistan, Malachite from South Africa and Turquoise from Iran. The palette is a discovery of the natural wonders, which are artistically shaped and customized to create handcrafted pietradura works.