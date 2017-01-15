LADIESFUND® joins hand with the British Deputy High Commission to host Lean in Pakistan Circle Luncheon

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Dawood Global Foundation (DGF) and the British Deputy High Commission, Karachi partnered to host Lean In Pakistan Circle Luncheon 2017 powered by LADIESFUND for women professionals and entrepreneurs on Saturday, 14th January at the British Deputy High Commission, Karachi. This luncheon featured a global Lean in Speaker, Insaff el Hassini on the topic “Career advancement” as well as a Lean in Global special guest, Nacira Alioua. Additionally, Brits Amanda White, Humaira Anwer and Sharan Gohen as well as New Zealander Susan Welt & South African Liesl Du Plessis flew to Karachi to conduct a special interactive Myers Briggs “MBTI” session on “How Understanding Your Personality Can Lead To Career Success.”

More than 100 women professionals and entrepreneurs from leading multi-nationals, retail, medical, accountancy, legal sectors, NGOs and youth programs gathered to form professional friendships, meet potential clients and build/strengthen their network for career advancement purposes. Varah Musavvir chaired the event and Ayesha Chowdhry compered the event.

In 2011, LADIESFUND and the British together introduced Pakistan’s first women’s professional networking luncheon. In 2013, LADIESFUND brought to Pakistan for the first time the Speed Networking Luncheon, which replicated the Harvard-style speed networking where more than 100 guests were seated face-to-face to network with each other, with a ringer every five minutes for the attendees to rotate to the next conversation. Two years back, a “star” component was added to introduce mentoring aside the speed networking.

Last year, “Lean In” which is Sheryl Sandberg’s much lauded global movement was introduced to Pakistan which was endorsed by Sheryl Sandberg and became the biggest Lean In Circle meeting in the MENA region and South Asia. Tara Uzra Dawood then founded Lean in Pakistan and represented our nation at the Lean In Global Regional Leaders’ meeting.

President of Dawood Global Foundation – Tara Uzra Dawood said: “On behalf of Dawood Global Foundation, we are delighted to welcome you to the Lean in Pakistan lunch powered by LADIESFUND. This lunch, cohosted annually with the British Deputy High Commission, has always trailblazed for Pakistani women and strengthened the relationship between Pakistan and Great Britain. It was Pakistan’s first ever women professionals luncheon, Our nation’s first ever soeednetworking luncheon and last year, Pakistan’s largest Lean in Circle. This year, we welcome 6 global speakers including two British women, all of whom are flying in for this special occasion. Our theme is strengthening women’s inclusion in the work force and encouraging women to pursue and achieve their ambitions. Thank you for “leaning in together” with us.”

The British Deputy Head of Mission – Mr. Steve Crossman said: “On behalf of the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi, welcome to the LEAN IN Pakistan Luncheon 2017. We congratulate the LADIESFUND for their contribution to female education and their tireless efforts to provide a platform for urban women professionals and entrepreneurs to excel and showcase women empowerment in Pakistan. We have partnered with the LADIESFUND to host this event for a number of years now and are delighted to have the opportunity to do so again today.” The event was also an opportunity for young women entrepreneurs across the nation to showcase their artisan initiatives at the luncheon which was coordinated by the Crafter’s Guild. Some of these included, Aliya B Spa Shop, MeeM-Wear your Culture, Zed Mars, Antique’A, Colors of Beddings, Bisera Jewels, Zairaiffi’s, Irum Fawad, Nida Anwar, Secret Stash and Ruralz Inc.

Leading Brands across industries had representation at the event, including KPMG, Unilever and Habib Oil Mills, The Academy, WOW Women in the form of “circles,” which were Lean In tables. Atiqa Odho Cosmetics was Make Up Partner, and Fashion Partners included Tena Durrani, Tabassum Mughal, Zairaiffi’s and Irum Fawad. Faiza Khan Make-up and Hair artist was the official beauty partner and Irum Fawad and Ess Emm Collection were LFVIP swag partners. With the extra efforts of the LADIESFUND Team and Volunteers, the Lean In Pakistan Luncheon was a complete success.

The funds generated from this event will be utilized towards the charitable efforts of DGF for women advancement. To date, DGF has educated 1000 deserving girls in Karachi and 250 in Lagos, Nigeria, to become journalists through its award-winning Educate a Girl project. Currently, DGF is working toward the education of 1000 deserving girls in Lahore, while creating a scalable online version of the programme as part of its incubation by Facebook’s internet.org’s Free Basics programme.