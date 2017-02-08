Khaadi launches latest Pret Spring Collection

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Khaadi, Pakistan’s premium clothing and lifestyle brand, has launched its latest Khaadi Prêt Spring Collection.

Ranging from casual to formal, Khaadi’s intrinsic design aesthetic lies at the core of each piece. The Spring Collection echoes a refreshing look, drawing on global design inspiration to offer a range of prints and cuts finished with hints of on-trend elements. The wide array of options in the latest Khaadi Prêt Spring offering are sure to garner attention and make a lasting impression amongst women of every age.

“The new collection encapsulates the spring summer vibe using an array of prints and patterns, staying true to the Khaadi aesthetic. Youthful and trendy cuts, along with some traditional flare, are kept in mind to cater to women of all ages,” said Khaadi Creative Director, Saira Shamoon.

The Khaadi Prêt Spring collection is available in stores and online at www.khaadi.com