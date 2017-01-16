Karachi Kings joins hands with PTV Sports as its Official Sports Channel

By our correspondent

KARACHI: At a signing ceremony between the management of Karachi Kings and PTV Sports it was announced yesterday that PTV Sports will be the Official Sports Channel of Karachi Kings team.

As part of this collaboration PTV Sports will be promoting Karachi Kings activities, players and events on its channel for the coming season of HBL PSL. Karachi Kings put forward the commitment that PTV Sports will be promoted in all its activities and will endeavor to create new opportunities for both the sides through this collaboration.

Speaking at the occasion Dr. Nauman Niaz, Director Sports and Syndication PTV & Head of PTV Sports said “We are entering into this collaboration not for commercial purposes but to enhance the soft image of Pakistan. We share the passion for cricket with the Karachi Kings management and would be more than willing to play our part in bringing the international cricket back to the grounds of Pakistan. We want to take this collaboration as an indirect opportunity to reinvest in building the cricket culture in Pakistan and attract more youth towards cricket. We at PTV Sports are excited to have joined hands with Karachi Kings in supporting this great game of cricket”

The Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Kings, Mr. Tariq Wasi said, “As you know, time and again we have reiterated our commitment to cricket as not only a sport but one of our efforts to build a better image of Pakistan. With common goals we believe that partnering with PTV Sports as our Official Sports Channel, which is a state owned channel, reinforces our commitment to be hand in hand with the government of Pakistan to promote cricket and the positive image of Pakistan”

Both the organizations aim to create joint promotions, programing and other activities to promote the game of cricket and excite the youth of Pakistan towards this positive activity.

This year Karachi Kings team sponsors include, Titanium Sponsor – Bahria Town, Platinum Sponsor – Bridge Power Batteries, Gold Sponsor-Arkadians, Gold Sponsor – Shield, Silver Sponsor – Oye Hoye, Beverage Partner – Pepsi, Home Ground Partner – Naya Nazimabad.