Karachi Kings brings Saima Group Karachi Ke Shehzade Tournament 2017

KARACHI: The past few months have been filled with various exciting activities for the Karachi Kings. After a vibrant second season of the HBL –PSL, the Khiladi Ki Khoj talent hunt being conducted by the Karachi Kings has completed its second round of selections. The shortlisted athletes will now be playing in the Saima Group Karachi Ke Shehzade Tournament 2017.

At its core, the vision and purpose of the Karachi Kings has always been to create a platform which can nurture Pakistani cricket on a national and international level.

A platform where new players would get a chance to hone their skills, in-turn gaining the experience and confidence needed to perform in greater international arenas. With this mission in mind, the Karachi Kings has launched Saima Group Karachi Ke Shehzade Tournament 2017. A series of matches featuring the finest local athletes that Pakistan has to offer. Speaking about the tournament, a very enthusiastic Mr. Salman Iqbal – owner Karachi Kings said ‘The Karachi Kings are a family, and families always strive to support one another to achieve greatness as one, benefiting the game and Pakistan alike. As promised, with the initiative of Saima Group Karachi Ke Shehzade Tournament 2017, the Karachi Kings with the support of our sponsors aim to bring the next generation of cricket heroes into the light. A group of highly skilled and trained sportsmen, who will make Pakistan proud in the coming years.’

The Saima Group Karachi Ke Shehzade Tournament 2017, which will be commencing from the 9th of July and conclude on the 16th, will be held at Naya Nazimabad Karachi.

The tournament will comprise of 5 teams, each supported by renowned celebrity ambassadors Humayun Saeed, Waseem Badami, Kashif Abbasi, Faysal Qureshi and Iqrarul Hassan at their helm.

The list of teams are as follows:

– Team Sharjah Cooking Oil – Team Igloo Ice Cream- Team Star Marketing Pvt. Ltd – Team Saima Group – Team Mehran Spices

This tournament is a result of our trials of the young players Khiladi Ki Khoj which gave us 350 talented players in the first round and then out of those, 75 best players have been chosen to make the 5 teams which will compete in Saima Group Karachi Ke Shehzade Tournament 2017. The best players identified in this tournament will further be moved on to Karachi Kings – B Team which will serve as the selection pool for young entrants for the main squad of Karachi Kings.

The management as well as members of the Karachi Kings team are confident, that with events such as this, which is proudly sponsored by Sharjah Cooking Oil, Igloo Ice Cream, Star Marketing, Saima Group and Mehran Spices and many more events to come in the future, the prospects of creating a world class team are very bright. With the continued support of our sponsors and the people of Pakistan, the vision of the Karachi Kings is indeed taking shape.

The Karachi Kings would especially like to thank our home ground partner Naya Nazimabad where the tournament will be held, as well as our proud sponsors Bahria Town, Bridge Power Batteries, The Arkadians, Sheild, OyeHoye, Vital Tea, Pepsi and Super Star Motorcycles, our print partners Score Line and Pakistan Observer with Apna Karachi 107 and FM 91 as radio partners.