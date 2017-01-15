Karachi Kings becomes first to launch Official Apparel Line with Cotton & Cotton

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Karachi Kings is the biggest and most supported team in the HBL PSL. owned by Salman Iqbal, who is also the Founder and President of ARY Digital Network. Karachi Kings is a manifestation of the multicultural metropolis that is Karachi, the heart and soul of Pakistan. The team along with leading fashion apparel brand Cotton & Cotton, launched its exclusive line of clothing for its fans today.

The launching ceremony was held yesterday at Cotton & Cotton outlet in Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi. The event was attended by celebrities and fans, who got their first look at the designs available for the entire family. The product range includes shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts, ladies kurtis, jackets, sports uppers, caps, customized wallets, belts, ties and a lot more. Cotton & Cotton will also be releasing Karachi Kings replica team t-shirts and more variety of formal and causal apparel for Karachi Kings very soon.

In his message for the launch Salman Iqbal said “We are confident that through this collaboration, the fans of the team will not only have easy access to exclusive Karachi Kings apparel, but they will also have the peace of mind that there will be no compromise on quality. So we urge our fans to only buy the original merchandise and help us develop this new industry of sports merchandise in Pakistan, which is another new trend by us”.

Speaking at the occasion the CEO of Cotton & Cotton Alam Najiullah said “Its an honor to be part of the Karachi Kings efforts to create the first ever clothing line of a major cricket league. Never before has fashion and sports joined hands in such a unified manner in Pakistan. This is just the first baby step to create a small line for the inauguration. We will strive to create a capsule collection for every season and showcase it in our stores. We look forward to making the Pakistani cricket teams have a look and style commensurate to any world class team”

This year Karachi Kings team sponsors include, Titanium Sponsor – Bahria Town, Platinum Sponsor – Bridge Power Batteries, Gold Sponsor – Arkadians, Gold Sponsor – Shield, Silver Sponsor – Oye Hoye, Beverage Partner – Pepsi, Home Ground Partner – Naya Nazimabad.

Additionally, fans who have purchased the Karachi Kings limited edition wallet card, can now claim their Karachi Kings merchandise from any Cotton & Cotton outlet throughout the country.