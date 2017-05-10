JS Bank sponsors the Karachi Cross Country Championship

News Desk

KARACHI: JS Bank organized the Karachi Cross Country Championship this Sunday at the National Sports Training and Coaching Center in Karachi. With a 900 meter lap, each race at the cross country championship required participants to run 2, 3 or 5 laps on rough surfaces and then finished with a final lap on the tartan track. The event had a number of unique features. Rs.100,000 cash prize pool that was distributed across ten age and gender categories. This led to a unique mix of casual and professional runners, trained athletes, middle age, senior citizens and families running together for the spirit of the game.

Dignitaries at the event included Pakistan Army , Zahid Rizvi, Sindh Athletic Federation , Ahmed Ali Rajput, Sindh Olympic Association, Sir Taleb, Athletic Fitness School and Shahzad Bhatti, Director Sindh Sports Board and Director Pakistan Sports Board Karachi.

JS Bank is considered amongst the fastest growing banks within Pakistan’s banking landscape and currently operates 307 branches in 152 cities with one overseas branch in Bahrain. JS Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial services groups.