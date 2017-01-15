JS Bank celebrates its 10th year successful anniversary

News Desk

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks of Pakistan, has successfully marked its 10th year anniversary under the leadership of its highly experienced management team.

Hosted by Sidra Iqbal a discussion was held with Ali J. Siddiqui, Chairman of JS Bank at the Jahangir Siddiqui auditorium at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi and was attended by the management and the employees.Ali spoke about the progress of the bank over the last 10 years and JS Banks vision for the future.

He reflected on the challenges of the financial industry of Pakistan and what he has envisioned for JS Bank in the future. Moreover he conveyed his personal outlook and experiences as a young experienced corporate leader in the financial sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali said “I would like to congratulate all the stake holders of JS Bank especially the leadership team and staff for achieving this milestone through their consistent efforts to deliver value for our clients.

“We have an exceptional team and our success is a testament to the high standard of services we provide to our clients”. He further added that “JS Bank will continue to enhance its services to best serve its clients along with building its international presence. Through the years, we’ve grown steadily to help meet our customers’ changing financial needs but we haven’t lost the personal touch that is at the heart of personalized banking.”

Being the CEO of Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF), a charitable foundation of the JS Group he also spoke about the numerous philanthropic initiatives taken by JS Bank in partnership with the Foundation. MJSF primarily focuses on healthcare, education, social enterprise and humanitarian relief. Through these and other initiatives, MJSF has provided opportunities to empower disadvantaged members of society.

JS Bank currently operates 307 branches in 152 cities with one overseas branch in Bahrain and offers a diverse range of financial services. Its long-term rating is ‘AA- (Double A Minus) and short-term entity rating is ‘A1+’ (A One Plus). Based on the last three years the Compound Annualized Growth Rate (CAGR) of JS Bank deposits is 41% whereas the banking industry CAGR is 14%. This shows the trust of the depositors on the policies and future of the JS Bank as its deposit base is over Rs 200 billion.