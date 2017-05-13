Jovago.pk launches its May-My-Holiday pre-eid discount campaign

LAHORE: Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s No.1 online hotel booking website launches its May-My-Holiday pre-eid discount campaign, which aims to encourage people from all over the Pakistan to book hotel at best available discount prices.

The objective of the May-My-Holiday campaign is to encourage travel lovers all over the country to visit up-north and areas all across Pakistan before the Ramadan starts. Pakistan has many heart-throbbing places to visit; it is the high time to enjoy the places you have never been before. This campaign offers up to 60% off on hotels all across the Pakistan from 15th to 27th May, 2017.

Commenting on this May-My-Holiday campaign Mrs. Nadine Malik Almani, C.E.O, Jovago Pakistan said, “The month of May is offering a promising weather and a great environment for travelers and leisure seekers to travel around the country. It’s a great time to explore the country with friends and family and we are making it possible by extending exceptional hotel discounts all over the country.”

Jovago Pakistan has always been facilitating different hotels in different areas all across the country. Jovago Pakistan has also been providing the most comfortable, luxurious, and safe hotels for travelers all over the country. PR