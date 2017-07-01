Jazz awarded 4G spectrum by PTA

News Desk

LAHORE: Jazz, Pakistan’s number one digital company, has been awarded the 4G spectrum by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The company has paid 100% as the base price for the spectrum fee, which amounts to USD 295 million and an additional 10% in taxes to start its work on expanding the existing 4G coverage in Pakistan.

“This development is truly very exciting for us at Jazz because it allows us to provide Pakistan with a far reaching and enhanced mobile broadband experience,” Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz said. “Acquisition of the additional spectrum demonstrates Jazz’s investment in the country’s digital future – in line with our vision of becoming a true digital entity.”

This reflects Jazz’s commitment and support for the Government and its digital Pakistan’s agenda. Jazz was the only operator to have participated in the 4G spectrum auction and hence qualified as the winner without any bidding.

By expanding its 4G network, Jazz looks to bring in new digital experiences designed to not only provide exceptional communications services, but also convenient financial, business and entertainment solutions.