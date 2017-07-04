Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited formally listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited has been formally listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX). A ceremony was held at the PSX trading hall at 9:30AM where Mian Javed Shafi, the Chairman of Al Shafi Group rang the traditional opening bell marking the first trading day of the Company.

The Company has floated 41,750,000 ordinary shares at an opening price of PKR 30.2 per share comprising 32% of the post-IPO paid up capital of the Company. The IPO was conducted through a book building process with 75% allocation to institutional and High Net Worth individuals while the remaining 25% shares were offered to the retail investors. The Company is based in Punjab and manufactures steel bars for onward supply to various construction projects across the country. Next Capital Limited was the Lead Manager and Arranger for the IPO of the Company.