Italian wildlife artist Maurizio Boscheri’s art work unveiled at Customs House Karachi

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Consulate of Italy, Pakistan Customs and the Biennale di Karachi Foundation organized the unveiling ceremony of Italian wildlife artist Maurizio Boscheri’s art work “70 species for a Bio-Diverse Pakistan”, representing 70 different species of animals, birds, insects and flowers of Pakistan. The ceremony was held at Customs House Karachi “Eduljee Dinshaw Road” on Saturday 7th January, 2017. Maurizio Boscheri beautifully painted and decorated a recycled cable reel in his unique style in collaboration with the local artist Phool ji. At the ceremony various social personalities and businessmen of Karachi were present.

The Consul of Italy in Karachi, Dr. Gianluca Rubagotti welcomed the guests and introduced artist’s work and his message for 70 years of Pakistan. He stressed that first of all it is a gift from the artist and the people of Italy to the city of Karachi, its citizens, and the whole of Pakistan in the year marking 70 years since its independence. Secondly it is a sign of friendship between the two Countries and the two people, as reflected also in the style, which is a fusion/contamination of Italian and Pakistani decorative elements. Finally, it is an example of public art. Being located in one of the best streets of Karachi, it will be possible for everybody to enjoy and admire it. ‘70 species for a biodiverse Pakistan’ is a tribute to the rich biodiversity of the Country, and all the people who will look at it will feel the responsibility of preservation of such a treasure, also for the benefit of the future generations. At the same time, one can read a message of peaceful coexistence, not limited to animal species, but also to the different humans who enrich Pakistan with their cultures, ethnicities, languages, religions.

For the special occasion of the inauguration, fashion designer Rizwan Beyg has donated some precious embroideries to further embellish the reel.

Secretary Culture, Government of Sindh, Ghulam Akbar Leghari conveyed best wishes behalf of the Minister for Culture, Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah and admired the work and effort of Italian artist and the Consulate of Italy for strengthening the bond of friendship between two countries through such initiatives. He also thanked the Consulate for providing support and technical assistance to the Department of Culture and Antiquities in the field of Archaeological Research and preservation of Sindh’s Cultural Heritage.

Collector Custom Karachi, Dr. Saifuddin Junejo thanked all the guests and artist Maurizio Boscheri and the Consulate for the art work and presenting it as a gift to Custom House.

Kamal Chinoy, CEO of the Pakistan Cables who was one of the sponsors of the event and had donated recycled reels for the “Reel on hai” project of Biennale di Karachi Foundation. He expressed his gratitude to the artist and organizer for this wonderful project and said more of such projects be launched to beautify walls of Karachi and art should replace the messages of hatred and political slogans present all over the city.

Masuma Khwaja (Karachi Biennale), thanked Maurizio Boscheri for his collaboration and expressed her gratitude to the Consulate of Italy and Customs House for assistance in making this project a success.

Maurizio Boscheri and his curator Mario Liberali thanked the Consulate of Italy in Karachi for the support and the people of Pakistan for the hospitality and warm welcome. They said this was their 3rd travel to Pakistan and every time they felt at home and had amazing time working for a different project. Maurizio Boscheri also presented an award to 2 young girls from Dawood Public School who had participated in an International Art Competition held in Italy and got 2nd and 3rd position. He also presented one of his paintings to Dr. Saifuddin Junejo for showing his gratitude to Custom House, Karachi for their collaboration.