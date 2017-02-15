Iranian Lady Becomes a Dollar Millionaire on Valentine’s Day

News Desk

DUBAI: On 14th February, saw a very special Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw as it fell on Valentines’ Day, leading to some people believing that the day of love and romance would bring them some extra luck.

One lady was exactly right to believe that this was her lucky day, when the winning ticket no.2535 in Series 236 was drawn today by Dubai Duty Free in Concourse D at Dubai International. The ticket holder winner of US1 million dollaris Ms. Delband Rastgouy Mashhoor, an Iranian national living in Dubai who purchased her second ever Millennium Millionaire ticket on her way to Tehran for vacation.

Ms. Mashhoor who’s been living in Dubai for 9 years and work as a Country Advisor for a business development company couldn’t contain her excitement upon hearing the news that she was a millionaire. “While my plan for celebrating Valentine’s Day doesn’t change, this win makes it extra special! I’ll never be able to top this year’s Valentine’s Day! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!”

In addition to the Millennium Millionaire winner, Dubai Duty Free also announced two Dubai-based winners in the Finest Surprise promotion.

Mr. Ion Dorin Isalla, a 37 year-old Romanian national purchased his winning ticket no. 0547 in Series no. 1644 was excited to have finally won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe after regularly buying Finest Surprise tickets for the past 2 or 3 years. “It’s my first win and it’s my dream car! I couldn’t be happier, you’re amazing Dubai Duty Free!”

While Mr. Kader Patel, an Indian national working in Dubai Airport Engineering Services for the past 12 years has become a winner of a Ducati Monster 1200R in Series no. 298 with ticket no. 0327

The latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free officials headed by Colm McLoughlin – Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Ramesh Cidambi – Chief Operating Officer, Nic Bruwer – Executive Vice President – Commercial and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing.