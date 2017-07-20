Institute of Business Administration and Ecommerce Gateway signs agreement

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the participation of IBA as knowledge partner for 17th ITCN Asia 2017- International Exhibition & Conferences. The MoU was signed by Mr. Imran Batada, Director ICT, IBA and Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President, Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan.

The two organizations expressed their objective to work together to benefit IT industry.