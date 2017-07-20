Institute of Business Administration and Ecommerce Gateway signs agreement

By our correspondent
KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the participation of IBA as knowledge partner for 17th ITCN Asia 2017- International Exhibition & Conferences. The MoU was signed by Mr. Imran Batada, Director ICT, IBA and Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President, Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan.
The two organizations expressed their objective to work together to benefit IT industry.
The objective of this MoU is to bring forth the potential of ICT sector, benefits of CPEC and provide a platform to startups to showcase their projects. Mr. Imran Batada, Director ICT, IBA, congratulates the whole team of ITCN Asia and said, “This year again IBA is happy to collaborate with ITCN Asia to deliver, IBA may take advantage of this platform to showcase its startups and final year projects since ITCN have a high impact factor. In addition, IBA will also help ITCN in the conference for selection of the track, keynote speakers and moderation of event. This year we are also going to add two conferences in ITCN Asia; “CPEC and IT Industry of Pakistan” and “Challenges of Digital Security for Media”.
Mr. Umair Nizam, Vice President & Project Director- ITCN Asia, Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) ltd. expressing his pleasure said, “This is the second year of our collaboration with organization such as IBA, a leader in Education sector. This year ITCN Asia is being organized on a larger scale and because of CPEC a large number of foreign participation has been confirmed. IBA and ITCN Asia together aim to deliver more effective conferences and facilitate the mutual sharing of best practices and expertise to make this platform relevant and effective for the IT & Telecom Industry of Pakistan.