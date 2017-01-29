Indonesian Consulate participates in British Women Bazar

ISLAMABAD

By Rafiq Vayani

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi participates in British Women Bazar at beach luxury hotel on Sunday, December 06, 2015. The Show provided the opportunity to the peoples of both the countries to explore the possibilities of entering new markets with a long-term vision of gaining cultural & economic prosperity.

At the stall comprising Indonesian products, including garments, spices, handicrafts, besides Indonesian food products were set up at the exhibition, so as to promote Indonesian exports in general and tourism sector in particular.

One among other most interesting aspects particularly for children and families, visiting the show, was cultural performances by Indonesian families. During the exhibition many traditional dance poco poco were presented.