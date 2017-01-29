Sunday, 29 January, 2017 3:05:31 GST

  • search
World's Fastest Business & Finance, Travel and Technology Publication
Breaking News
[stock-ticker]
Home
Art

Indonesian Consulate participates in British Women Bazar

Posted by
Date:
in: Art, News, Travel & Tourism, World
(1) Comment
Indonesian Consulate participates in British Women Bazar

ISLAMABAD

By Rafiq Vayani

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi participates in British Women Bazar at beach luxury hotel on Sunday, December 06, 2015. The Show provided the opportunity to the peoples of both the countries to explore the possibilities of entering new markets with a long-term vision of gaining cultural & economic prosperity.

At the stall comprising Indonesian products, including garments, spices, handicrafts, besides Indonesian food products were set up at the exhibition, so as to promote Indonesian exports in general and tourism sector in particular.

One among other most interesting aspects particularly for children and families, visiting the show, was cultural performances by Indonesian families. During the exhibition many traditional dance poco poco were presented.

About The Author

Related posts

1 Comment

  1. edwinSt

    Mi unisco a tutte le suddette. Possiamo parlare di questo argomento. Qui, o nel pomeriggio.
    [url=http://lelocombina.work/punbb/viewtopic.php?pid=139303#p139303]edwinSt [/url]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *