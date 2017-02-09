Indonesian Consul General urges Business Community to diversify exports

By Rafiq Vayani

KARACHI: Consul General of Indonesia, Mr. Dempo Awang Yuddie has urged the Business and Industrial Community of Karachi to diversify their exports to Indonesia in order to improve their existing share in the Indonesian market.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), the Indonesian CG said that some traditional items including leather, rice, footwear, kinnows, cotton and textile products etc. were currently being exported to Indonesia but there were so many other sectors in which trade can be improved.

“Similarly many Indonesian products can also be introduced in the Pakistani market. During my tenure as Consul General, efforts will be made to promote trade and investments between the two countries in not just traditional sectors but all sectors of the economy”, he added.

President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Senior Vice President KCCI Asif Nisar, Vice President KCCI Muhammad Younus Soomro, Chairman of Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum Shamoon Zaki and KCCI Managing Committee members were also present at the meeting.

The Indonesian CG further said that Pakistan was a very important country for Indonesia and so was Indonesia for Pakistan. It was a matter of satisfaction that both countries have been enjoying good political, economic and cultural relations.

Stressing the need to effectively promote Pakistani products and services in the Indonesian market, he invited the business and industrial community of Karachi to participate in a Trade Expo in Indonesia which is organized every year in the month of September and October. He also underscored the need to explore some of those potential areas which could attract Indonesian investors.

In response to Karachi Chamber’s invitation pertaining to Indonesian participation in 14th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony exhibition, the Consul General said that details of this mega event have already been disseminated amongst the Indonesian Business & Industrial community.

Earlier, President KCCI, while welcoming the Indonesian CG, said that Pakistan-Indonesia relationship were particularly special, founded on common mutual religious outlook.

He said that the trade between the two countries was heavily in favor of Indonesia as Pakistan’s exports were declining while imports have been rising steadily in the past few years. “During 2015-16, Pakistan exported goods worth $126 million as against $137 million in 2014-15, showing a decline of around 8 percent whereas Pakistan’s imports increased to $1.2 billion during 2015-16 against imports of $1.1 billion in 2014-15, depicting a surge of 10 percent”, he added.

He was of the view that there was a huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan. Pakistani leather manufacturers can explore Indonesian market to import cheaper skins and hides whereas the two countries can also enhance their bilateral trade by exchanging commodities. The Halal Food industry holds great potential for enhancing trade, he added.

He noted that besides economic and commercial cooperation, Indonesia also intends to invest in power projects as well which the business and industrial community warmly welcomes as it will facilitate Pakistan to enjoy the expertise of Indonesian coal sector for producing electricity. “Moreover, Indonesian real estate developers have been approached by Pakistan for technical cooperation & financial investment. In this regard, the Indonesian companies can explore possibility of investment to develop real estate projects in Pakistan”, he suggested

Appreciating the non-stop participation of Indonesia in Karachi Chamber’s My Karachi-Oasis of Harmony Exhibition since its inception in 2004, President KCCI formally invited the Indonesian Consulate to participate in 14th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition which is scheduled to be organized in the month of April 2017.

“This three-day long event is regularly being organized since 2004. My Karachi Exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity to the Indonesian businesses to showcase their products and create strong linkages with their counterparts in Karachi”, he added.